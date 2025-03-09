Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $262.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

