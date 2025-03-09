Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

