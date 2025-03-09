Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $388.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

