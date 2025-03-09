Utility Stocks To Consider – March 6th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and Quanta Services are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are often considered defensive investments due to their steady demand and predictable revenue streams, which typically result in lower volatility and attractive dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.70. The company had a trading volume of 63,813,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,145,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.13. The stock has a market cap of $841.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $494.70. 2,076,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,778,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,919,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $11.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,980. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.38 and its 200-day moving average is $332.18. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $12.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,921. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

