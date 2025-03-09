United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

