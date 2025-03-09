United Community Bank Trims Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

United Community Bank cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

