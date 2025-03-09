United Community Bank Sells 60 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

United Community Bank cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
