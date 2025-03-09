United Community Bank Sells 115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Community Bank lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

