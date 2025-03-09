United Community Bank Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

