United Community Bank Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

United Community Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 63,758 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after buying an additional 166,380 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

