United Community Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Community Bank reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

