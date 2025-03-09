U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by United Community Bank

United Community Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,659,000 after buying an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

