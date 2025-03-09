Truist Financial Increases Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $72.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TNL opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,440 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.