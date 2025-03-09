TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
TrueContext Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26.
TrueContext Company Profile
TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TrueContext
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueContext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueContext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.