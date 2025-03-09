Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.62. Trinseo shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 373,242 shares changing hands.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,479,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 1,392,476 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

