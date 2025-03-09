TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,472.47.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,339.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,319.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

