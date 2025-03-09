TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. John Wiley & Sons makes up approximately 5.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after acquiring an additional 145,270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 116,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3525 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

