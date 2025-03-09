TradeLink Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TradeLink Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 14.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 88.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 511.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 125.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 287.5% during the third quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

International Paper stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

