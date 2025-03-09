TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. 8,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 28,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

TOYO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TOYO in the third quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TOYO in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TOYO in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

TOYO Company Profile

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

