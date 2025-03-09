Top Gold Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, and General Mills are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. They offer investors exposure to movements in gold prices and are often used as a hedge against economic uncertainty, although they also carry risks associated with mining operations and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,241,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,663,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. 28,389,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,970,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. 16,963,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,184,150. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.68 and its 200-day moving average is $285.44. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $233.72 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Shares of GIS traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 8,966,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

