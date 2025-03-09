Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 9th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Walmart, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks represent equity in companies operating within the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other institutions that manage money. These stocks are traded on public exchanges and are influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory changes, which can affect the profitability and stability of the issuing companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 20,494,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. 103,077,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,436,301. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $49.43. 59,029,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,988,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $451.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.57.

