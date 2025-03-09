Tilson Financial Group Inc. Sells 557 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

