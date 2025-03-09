Tilson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 12.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $29,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of VCRB opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

