Tilson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.