Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,656 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,691,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 725,758 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after acquiring an additional 314,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 309,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

