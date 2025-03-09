Tilson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPEM stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

