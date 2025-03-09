The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Walt Disney by 476.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 439,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

