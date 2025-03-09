The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,446.67 ($44.54).

SGE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.08) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.53) to GBX 1,090 ($14.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.12) to GBX 1,350 ($17.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 1,231.24 ($15.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 954.20 ($12.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,349 ($17.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

