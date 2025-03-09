The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 233,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

