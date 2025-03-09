The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 116,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

