Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Insider Sells $18,737.92 in Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 14,639 shares of Tevogen Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,239,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,768.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Neal Flomenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90.
Tevogen Bio Price Performance
TVGN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.61.
Separately, D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Tevogen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
