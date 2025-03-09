Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $214.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $178.21 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.50.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

