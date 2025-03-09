Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 9,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia Stock Up 5.4 %

About Telecom Italia

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.