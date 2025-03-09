Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 9,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
