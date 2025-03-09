TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60 and traded as high as C$3.65. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 4,810 shares.

TDb Split Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

