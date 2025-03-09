TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.