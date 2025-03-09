Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 52,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.45 million, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

