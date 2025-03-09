Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and traded as high as $25.87. Symrise shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 119,173 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays raised Symrise to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
