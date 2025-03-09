Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.