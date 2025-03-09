Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2,111.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $129.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

