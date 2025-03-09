Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.21% of Stryker worth $293,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $379.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

