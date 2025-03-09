Strategic Equity Management Makes New $312,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

