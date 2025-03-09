Strategic Equity Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 766.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.