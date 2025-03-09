Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoneridge
Stoneridge Stock Down 0.5 %
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- What is a support level?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.