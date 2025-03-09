Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after acquiring an additional 777,304 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 605,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

