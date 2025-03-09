Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 2.56% of Putnam BDC Income ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBDC. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBDC opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.69. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

