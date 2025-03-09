Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.73. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $126.12.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

