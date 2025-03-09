Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

