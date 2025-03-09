Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,147,000 after purchasing an additional 365,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $78.21 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

