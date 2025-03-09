Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

