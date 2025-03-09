Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,779 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $36.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

